INDIA bloc leaders to meet EC over voter turnout, other issues

Leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc are likely to meet the Election Commission (EC) on Friday, 10 May, over their demand to promptly release the absolute voter turnout figures in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls after each phase, sources said.

While the sources had earlier said that the meeting was scheduled for Thursday, it was later changed to Friday.

The opposition leaders will also raise the issue of alleged "use of religious symbols" by the BJP in its campaign, the sources added.

INDIA bloc parties, including the Congress, Trinamool Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), have written to the poll panel separately so far, expressing concern over the alleged "delay" in the release of the voter turnout data in the first two phases.

Amid the opposition's allegations, the poll body had asserted that booth-wise data of the "actual number of votes polled" is available to the candidates soon after the voting ends.

In a statement issued last week, the EC also said it attaches "due importance" to the timely release of voter turnout figures after each phase of the poll, and said not just constituency, but booth-wise data of the actual number of votes polled is available with the candidates, which is a statutory requirement.