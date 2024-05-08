Rahul got 'tempo loads' of money from Ambani-Adani, says Modi; 'dost dost na raha' says Kharge

For the first time during the ongoing Lok Sabha election campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday accused the Congress of having a nexus with "Ambani and Adani", and asked if the party has received "tempo loads of black money" from the two businessmen for its MP Rahul Gandhi to "stop abusing" them.

In what appeared to be an attempt to change the narrative on an issue that was until now used by the Congress to attack the Modi government, the PM also demanded that the party explain to people why it has stopped raising the 'Ambani-Adani' issue as its shehzada (prince, a reference to the Gandhi family) used to do for the past five years, and asked if it has struck a sauda (deal).

"Since his Rafale issue got grounded, he started chanting about 'five industrialists'. Then he started saying Ambani-Adani. But ever since elections have been announced, these people (Congress) have stopped abusing Ambani-Adani.

The Congress has been accusing PM Modi of favouring the top five industrialists in the country, including Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani.

"I want to ask from Telangana soil, let the shehzada announce, how much has been lifted from Ambani-Adani? Have tempo-loads of money reached the Congress? What deal has been arrived at, that abusing Ambani-Adani has stopped overnight?" Modi asked, addressing an election rally at Vemulawada in Telangana.

"Something is certainly fishy. For five years, (they) abused Adani-Ambani and it stopped overnight. It means you have received some tempo loads of chori ka maal (stolen goods)...Kaale dhan ki kitni boriya bharkar ke rupaye maare hai (how many sacks of black money have you taken)? You have to answer the nation," the prime minister said.