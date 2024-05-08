LS polls: Priyanka reacts to Modi's ‘Ambani-Adani’ attack on Rahul

Priyanka, who has been campaigning in Amethi and Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh for the last two days and is expected to stay in both constituencies until polling day on 20 May, also accused the Modi government of prioritising loan waivers amounting to Rs 16 lakh crore for billionaires, while farmers in Uttar Pradesh were in such dire circumstances that many were being driven to suicide.

“Today, Narendra Modi said Rahul Gandhi is not taking Adani's name. The truth is this — Rahul Gandhi talks about Adani every day, he exposes the truth about Adani in front of you every day,” Priyanka said.

The Congress leader emphasised that Rahul informs the public about the alleged "nexus" between the prime minister and prominent industrialists on a daily basis.

"Rahul Gandhi tells you daily that Narendra Modi has a nexus with big industrialists. Narendra Modi waived off Rs 16 lakh crore of his friends but did not waive off a single rupee of farmers. Narendra Modi should answer this," she said. "Narendra Modi has handed over the big companies which provided employment to the people to a few capitalists."