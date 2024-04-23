SEBI has found Adani offshore investors violated disclosure rules: Congress

On the heels of a Reuters report stating that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had found "a dozen offshore funds" invested in Adani Group companies in violation of disclosure rules and breach of investment limits, Congress MP and general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh has issued a statement promising a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe should the Opposition INDIA bloc assume power in June following the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

The Reuters report, published on Monday, claimed to have inputs from "two people with direct knowledge of the matter", who refused to be named since they are not authorised to speak to media. The report also claimed that SEBI and the Adani Group had not responded to emailed requests for comment at the time of filing the report.

In his statement, Ramesh said, "After years of prevarication and timidity, India’s stock market regulator SEBI, under pressure of a Supreme Court-enforced investigation, appears to have finally identified the key players of the Adani MegaScam.

"Far from the 'clean chit' that Modani and the Godi media claimed last year, a Reuters news report suggests that SEBI has found that 'a dozen offshore funds invested in Adani Group companies were in violation of disclosure rules and in breach of investment limits'. PM Modi’s strong and personal electoral bond with Adani cannot cover up his close friend ’s illegality any longer."