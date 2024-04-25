ECI issues notice to BJP on PM Modi's Banswara speech

Taking cognisance for the first time of a Model Code violation allegation against a prime minister, the Election Commission on Thursday, 25 April, asked the BJP to respond to complaints filed by Opposition parties wherein they have accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of delivering a divisive and defamatory speech in Rajasthan's Banswara.

At the same time, the poll panel also asked the Congress to respond to complaints filed by the BJP against the main Opposition party's president Mallikarjun Kharge and its senior leader Rahul Gandhi regarding their respective remarks on different occasions.

In its letter addressed to BJP president J.P. Nadda, the Election Commission asked him to respond by Monday, 29 April, to complaints filed by the Congress, the CPI and the CPI(ML) about the remarks made by Modi on 21 April in Banswara.

It also asked Nadda to bring to the notice of all star campaigners of the party that they must 'set high standards of political discourse and observe [the] provisions of [the] Model Code of conduct in letter and spirit'.

Officials said it is the first time that the panel has taken cognisance of a complaint against any prime minister.

The Election Commission has, as the first step, invoked the provisions of the Representation of the People Act to hold party presidents responsible for reining in their star campaigners.