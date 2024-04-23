CPI(M) files complaint against PM Modi over Rajasthan speech
Addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Banswara, Modi alleged the Congress planned to give people's hard-earned money and valuables to "infiltrators" and "those who have more children"
The CPI(M) on Monday, 22 April said it has sent a complaint against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "distribution of wealth" remarks in Rajasthan to the Delhi Police chief after officers at a police station in the national capital refused to register its objection.
In a statement, the CPI(M) said party leaders Brinda Karat and Pushpinder Singh Grewal approached the Mandir Marg SHO to lodge a complaint against Modi.
"Since the Mandir Marg police station refused to accept the complaint, it has been sent to the commissioner of police, Delhi," the party said.
Addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Banswara, Modi alleged the Congress planned to give people's hard-earned money and valuables to "infiltrators" and "those who have more children".
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, in a post on X, also urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take cognisance of the complaint and launch proceedings against Modi and the BJP.
He also demanded that an FIR be lodged.
"Urge the ECI to take cognisance of this latest complaint and immediately launch proceedings against Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). An FIR needs to be lodged for inciting communal passions and hatred," he said.
"The ECI's failure to take suitable action will further undermine its credibility as an autonomous institution and lead to further vitiation of the environment for a free and fair poll," he said.
Amra Ram, the CPI(M) candidate from Rajasthan's Sikar, also urged the police to file a complaint against Modi.
In a statement, Amra Ram said Modi made "highly objectionable remarks" on the country's Muslim community and added that he violated the model code of conduct.
Condemning the remarks, he said, "...We urge the Election Commission to restrict campaigning by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to take strict action on the violation of the model code of Conduct."
The CPI(M) leaders, in their complaint, said they believe the statement made by the prime minister constitutes hate speech under provisions of the Indian Penal Code.
"In a speech given during an election rally in Banswara, Rajasthan, on 21.04.2024, Modi intentionally and strategically used anti-Muslim tropes in order to convey an impression to the Hindu community that their property was under threat, as the assets of the community, particularly the gold and 'mangalsutra' of (Hindu) women, would be distributed to members of the Muslim community by the Congress," the CPI(M) said in its letter.
"This has the effect of targeting individuals based on their membership of a group and exposes the group to hatred. It is utterly illegal to appeal for votes using hate speech as the Prime Minister has done," it said.
The CPI(M) said the prime minister unconstitutionally and intentionally used the words "ghuspaithiya (intruder or invader)", describing persons to whom the property of Hindus would be distributed.
"This is just after he mentions that the former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh has asserted that Muslims have the first right to the resources of the nation," they said.
The letter also quoted the text of Modi's speech and a YouTube link to a video of it.
"The statements made by the prime minister are inflammatory and illegal and promote ill-feeling between communities," the Left party said.
"Given the context of the speech as part of campaigning, and given the impending elections, the words of the prime minister may well be inflammatory and lead to disastrous consequences," it said and added that since the speech was broadcast all over India, the impact of the utterances made is also pan-India, including within the jurisdiction of the police station.
"No citizen, no matter how high his position, is above the law. It is, therefore, incumbent on you to file an FIR under the relevant provisions mentioned, against the Prime Minister of India, Shri Narender Modi," the CPI(M) said.
Published: 23 Apr 2024, 10:06 AM