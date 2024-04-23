CPI(M) files complaint against PM Modi over Rajasthan speech

The CPI(M) on Monday, 22 April said it has sent a complaint against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "distribution of wealth" remarks in Rajasthan to the Delhi Police chief after officers at a police station in the national capital refused to register its objection.

In a statement, the CPI(M) said party leaders Brinda Karat and Pushpinder Singh Grewal approached the Mandir Marg SHO to lodge a complaint against Modi.

"Since the Mandir Marg police station refused to accept the complaint, it has been sent to the commissioner of police, Delhi," the party said.

Addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Banswara, Modi alleged the Congress planned to give people's hard-earned money and valuables to "infiltrators" and "those who have more children".

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, in a post on X, also urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take cognisance of the complaint and launch proceedings against Modi and the BJP.

He also demanded that an FIR be lodged.

"Urge the ECI to take cognisance of this latest complaint and immediately launch proceedings against Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). An FIR needs to be lodged for inciting communal passions and hatred," he said.

"The ECI's failure to take suitable action will further undermine its credibility as an autonomous institution and lead to further vitiation of the environment for a free and fair poll," he said.