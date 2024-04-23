Modi repeats redistribution of wealth comment, Congress seeks legal recourse

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said the party is exploring legal remedies as the Election Commission of India is not acting on the complaint against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “redistribution of wealth” remarks.

Shrinate said institutions like the ECI need to have the complete faith of the people and should work to restore that trust if it is shaken.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi made hate speeches in Rajasthan. My colleagues met the EC on Monday and we have pressed charges against him. As they are not acting upon our complaint, we are looking at legal remedies," she told PTI.

The Congress on Monday moved the ECI seeking "appropriate action" against Modi for his 'redistribution of wealth' remarks at a poll rally in Rajasthan (a modified version was later repeated at a rally in Uttar Pradesh), alleging that the comments were "divisive", "malicious" and targeted a particular religious community.

Today, once again speaking at a rally in Tonk in Rajasthan, PM Modi said the Congress tried to extend reservation on the basis of religion and give it to Muslims, and once again accused the party of hatching a "deep conspiracy" to snatch people's wealth and distribute it among "select" people.