PM Modi should be ashamed, he has no understanding of struggling women, says Priyanka

Addressing election rallies in Karnataka on Tuesday, 23 April, Congress general secretary refuted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s charge that a Congress government would snatch even the ‘mangalsutra’, put on by Hindu women when they marry.

The last attempt of PM Modi to get votes is polarising the majority community by fear-mongering, she said before asking, “I fail to understand where was Modi when hundreds of ‘mangalsutras’ were being lost because of the violence in Manipur.”

The price of gold has surged under BJP rule, making mangalsutras unaffordable for many, she pointed out and asked who was responsible. Women pawn their jewellery and even their mangalsutras, she reminded the Prime Minister, when they are in distress. They sell or mortgage their jewellery when there is a medical emergency in the family or when there is a wedding, she recalled in a scathing rebuttal of the PM.

“These people (BJP) do not know her struggle. When the farmer is in debt, his wife mortgages her mangalsutra. When there is a daughter's marriage or health problems in the family, the woman mortgages her jewels," she underlined.

"The women do not sleep until everyone is asleep in the family and when there is trouble in the family, women mortgage their ornaments," she said. "Women will prefer sleeping hungry rather than letting others sleep on an empty stomach."

Priyanka condemned Modi's silence on various social and economic hardships faced by women, such as during the demonetisation period and the COVID-19 lockdowns.