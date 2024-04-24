BJP wants people to vote with emotions, says Cong leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday, 23 April accused the BJP of seeking to arouse people's emotions, distract them from real issues and taking them for granted as she targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I don't think this is the level of discourse that the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) should be making," she told PTI.

Her comments came in the backdrop of Modi's allegations that the Congress plans to give people's hard-earned money and valuables to "infiltrators" and "those who have more children'', and would steal the "gold of mothers and sisters" if voted to power.

She said the Prime Minister should be talking about development.

"He has been Prime Minister for ten years and he has enjoyed full majority. What has he actually done? Why is he not able to come in front of people and say I have provided so many jobs, I have created so many IITs, so many hospitals, and pulled so many people out of poverty?" the Congress General Secretary asked.

She also accused the BJP of taking the public for granted.

"They think the public is not even going to check the figures they are talking about, the public is not going to check what congress has said in the manifesto or not, it is available everywhere....every day they come up with something new. One day they say we are working against the country. One day they say we are against religion...while Congress we are continuously harping on jobs, education. We are saying in our manifesto these are the things we want to do?, Priyanka said.