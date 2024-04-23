INDIA bloc not a front, it is a platform against BJP: Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday, 23 April, said the INDIA bloc was not a front, but a system of opposition political parties that has come up as a platform against the ruling BJP at the Centre.

The statement by Vijayan comes amidst an intense fight between the CPI(M)-led LDF and the Congress-led UDF -- both INDIA bloc partners -- in Kerala ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in the state on 26 April.

At a press meet in Kannur, he said during the LS polls, alliances were being formed in various states as part of the platform and its result was that the BJP was being largely isolated.