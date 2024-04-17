Kerala: Rahul Gandhi takes on Pinarayi Vijayan, slams LDF's partisan politics

"This is a public issue. It seems like we have to come to power in the state for it to happen,” continued Gandhi in a rousing speech to the crowd that had gathered since morning, waiting to hear him speak at mid-day.

A few days ago at a press conference, Vijayan had hit out at Gandhi for contesting from Wayanad. "What is the meaning of this? Who is Rahul Gandhi fighting in Kerala? Can we say he is contesting against (BJP candidate) K. Surendran in Kerala? Can we say he came to Kerala to fight against the BJP? He is coming here to contest against the LDF," he added.

Slamming Gandhi for contesting against Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Annie Raja from Wayanad, Vijayan said "everybody" was questioning his decision of contesting from Kerala and not directly against the BJP from the Centre.

Kerala goes to the polls on 26 April, in the second phase of the general elections, when the United Democratic Front (UDF) led by the Congress is hoping to repeat its 2019 Lok Sabha result, where it won 19 of the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.