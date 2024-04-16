BJP, RSS trying to destroy India's diversity, Cong committed to protecting every person: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday, 15 April accused the BJP and the RSS of attempting to destroy the diversity of the country and claimed that now people are afraid to practice their religion or follow their traditions.

Addressing election programmes in Wayanad and Kozhikode districts of Kerala, he said that if the Congress is voted to power, citizenship will not be decided based on caste, religion, or language but on the idea of India.

Hitting out at Narendra Modi over the electoral bonds issue, he claimed that though the prime minister said it was designed to bring transparency in political funding, the BJP government did everything possible to prevent the names of donors and donation dates from being revealed.

The Supreme Court has scrapped the 2018 electoral bond scheme while holding that it was "violative" of the constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression and the right to information.

"It (electoral bond) is the biggest extortion racket on the planet. It is a way to steal from the people of India, and it was organised and conceptualised by the prime minister himself," alleged the former Congress chief who is seeking reelection from Wayanad.

Accusing the BJP and the RSS of attempting to destroy the diversity of the country, he said the Congress party would not let them change the Constitution of India. It is the "sacred duty" of the Congress to protect every single Indian, regardless of their community, religion, and state, he said.

Gandhi said PM Modi has been talking about "one nation, one leader, one language" which is an insult to the people of the country. He said "it was a pity" that the prime minister does not understand India's nature.