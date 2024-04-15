India didn't get freedom only to be colonised by RSS ideology: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday launched the second phase of his Lok Sabha election campaign in his home constituency of Wayanad in Kerala by attacking the ruling BJP and its ideological mentor RSS, saying India did not earn freedom from the British only to be colonised by the ideology of the Sangh Parivar.

Addressing party workers and voters in his constituency, the Wayanad MP also exuded confidence that the grand old party would come back to power both in the state and at the Centre.

He said the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi see only one nation, one language and one leader, and this is a fundamental misunderstanding of our country. India is like a bouquet of flowers and each one has to be respected because it promotes the beauty of the entire bouquet, he said. "This idea that India should have only one leader is an insult to every single young Indian," he added.

Citing the example of language, he said it is not something that can be imposed, and that it comes from inside a person's heart. "To tell a person from Kerala that your language is inferior to Hindi, for example, is an insult to the people of Kerala. It is like saying what is coming out of your heart is inferior to what is coming out of the heart of a person from Uttar Pradesh," he said.