Lok Sabha polls: Rahul Gandhi takes out road show in Wayanad

Senior Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday, 15 April took out a massive road show at Sulthan Bathery as part of his election campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in the southern state.

Gandhi, who reached Nilgiris district in the bordering Tamil Nadu, interacted with students at the Arts and Science College there and travelled by road to reach Sulthan Bathery in Kerala.

At Sulthan Bathery, Gandhi travelled sitting atop a car with its roof open.

Hundreds of workers rallied beside him holding placards with his photo.

Gandhi is scheduled to address a farmers' rally in nearby Pulpally, predominantly an agrarian sector which has a great presence of farmers, later in the day.

He is also expected to take out road shows in Mananthavady, Vellamunda and Padinjarathara and address party workers there, Congress sources said.

During the visit, Gandhi is also likely to hold a meeting with Mananthavady bishop, which is politically significant in the wake of raging controversy over the recent screening of the movie 'The Kerala Story' by some churches.