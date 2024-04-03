Rahul Gandhi files nomination papers from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination papers from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday, 3 April, after leading a massive roadshow, swarmed with wave of supporters.

Soon after filing papers, Rahul Gandhi affirmed his warm ties with the people of Wayanad and equated the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to a “fight for the soul of country, a fight to preserve our democracy.”

Taking to his X, Rahul Gandhi said: “It is with great pride and humility that I file my nomination for Lok Sabha 2024 once again from this beautiful land. This election is a fight for the soul of India; it is a fight to preserve our democracy from the forces of hatred, corruption, and injustice that seek to suppress the voice of Bharat Mata.”