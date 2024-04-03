Rahul Gandhi files nomination papers from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency
Three-time Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor also filed his nomination from Thiruvananthapuram constituency for the fourth consecutive time
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination papers from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday, 3 April, after leading a massive roadshow, swarmed with wave of supporters.
Soon after filing papers, Rahul Gandhi affirmed his warm ties with the people of Wayanad and equated the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to a “fight for the soul of country, a fight to preserve our democracy.”
Taking to his X, Rahul Gandhi said: “It is with great pride and humility that I file my nomination for Lok Sabha 2024 once again from this beautiful land. This election is a fight for the soul of India; it is a fight to preserve our democracy from the forces of hatred, corruption, and injustice that seek to suppress the voice of Bharat Mata.”
Rahul Gandhi also reiterated the resolve of the INDIA alliance including Congress to continue its fight until they succeed in dislodging the incumbent regime from power.
“I, along with every member of INDIA, will not rest until this battle is won. We will bring together every citizen from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and from Manipur to Mumbai to strengthen our Union of States,” he further said.
Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi arrived in Wayanad and received “heroes’ welcome” from the locals and party volunteers. Flanked by many top leaders of the party including Congress General Secretary and sister Priyanka Gandhi, he led a massive roadshow with people lined up on the streets, greeting and waving at him.
Rahul Gandhi became Congress MP from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in the 2019 LS elections, after losing out on the traditional Congress seat Amethi.
“I have learned a great deal from the people of Wayanad over the last five years and received an abundance of love and affection,” he said while expressing gratitude for the support extended to him.
Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and three-time Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor also filed his nomination on Wednesday from Thiruvananthapuram constituency for the fourth consecutive time in the Lok Sabha elections.
Tharoor arrived at the district collectorate in Thiruvananthapuram in the afternoon along with senior party leaders, including MLA M Vincent, V S Sivakumar and Thiruvananthapuram DCC president Palode Ravi, and other workers.
Before filing his nomination, Tharoor offered prayers at famed shrines in the constituency, including Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple and Pazhavangadi Ganapathi Temple.
Senior CPI leader and former Thiruvananthapuram MP Pannian Raveendran and BJP leader and Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar are Tharoor's challengers in the fray.
Polling will be held on 26 April in Kerala for all 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.
