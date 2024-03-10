Congress reacts to Hegde's alleged remark on Constitution, says BJP-RSS agenda to impose dictatorship

The Congress on Sunday accused the BJP and RSS of having a "hidden and devious" agenda of "re-writing and destroying" the Constitution while claiming that its Karnataka MP Anantkumar Hegde has said the party needs 400 seats to "change the Indian Constitution".

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi claimed the BJP MP's reported remark was a public declaration of the "hidden intentions" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and their "sangh parivar". Party president Mallikarjun Kharge said the BJP MP's statement "yet again exposes Modi-RSS' devious agenda to impose dictatorship".

"The Modi Government, BJP and RSS secretly desire to impose a dictatorship, whereby they will impose their 'Manuvadi mindset' on the people of India and snatch away the rights of SCs, STs and OBCs," he said in a post on X.

"There will be NO Elections, or at the most, just sham elections. Independence of institutions shall be curtailed. Freedom of expression shall be bulldozed. The RSS and the BJP will destroy our secular fabric and unity in diversity," Kharge said and asserted that the Congress would not allow these "ulterior motives" of the 'sangh parivar' to succeed.