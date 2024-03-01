BJP systematically undermined credibility of constitutional institutions, alleges Sachin Pilot

After ten years of ruling at the Centre, the BJP has systematically undermined the credibility of the Constitutional institutions in the country, senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot alleged on Thursday, 29 February.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of the Samaragni march, organised by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, Pilot said the Congress party was not worried about winning or losing the elections but that the BJP was trying to reduce the credibility of the republic and its democracy.

Congress leader and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who spoke during the occasion, attacked the ruling BJP-led alliance at the Centre and said "NDA means breaking the nation" and the people.

He said in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the BJP must be defeated.

"The INDIA alliance needs to win the polls. Otherwise, see what happened in Manipur," Reddy said referring to the alleged inaction of the BJP-led government at the Centre and the northeastern state in curbing the violence allegedly targeting minorities there.

"When they don't have tolerance for other communities, how come they can rule this country," Reddy asked.

The Telengana chief minister said PM Modi promised two crore jobs every year before coming to power in 2014.

"We should have at least 20 crore jobs by now. When I asked about that in Parliament, he answered that only 7.21 lakh jobs were created. How can he ask for a vote for the third time? He failed to keep his election promises. You should ask the BJP to debate their election manifesto of 2014 and 2019," Reddy added.

Pilot attacked the BJP and said they were not doing justice to the federal politics of the country.