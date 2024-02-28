BJP once again raises bogey of ‘Pakistan zindabad’ slogan in Karnataka

Bengaluru based fact-checker Md Zubair has waded into the ‘Pakistan zindabad (long live)’ slogan controversy, and listed 22 past instances when such claims by BJP leaders were proved false after verification by the police. He has backed the list up with details from across the country to show how slogans of ‘qazi sahib zindabad’, ‘Sabir sir zindabad’ or ‘Aziz saab zindabad’ were distorted to claim ‘Pakistan zindabad’ slogans had been raised.

While Karnataka Congress has denied the allegation that the ‘Pakistan zindabad’ slogan was raised on Tuesday outside the Vidhana Soudha, Congress leader and IT minister Priyank Kharge pointed out in an X post that had the Congress MP in question shouted ‘Pakistan zindabad’, those present at Vidhana Soudha would not have remained silent.

Had such a slogan indeed been raised, some people and at least journalists present would have reacted and protested, Kharge wrote in Kannada. Surely the patriotism of the journalists would have been aroused? But the crowd behaviour in the video does not change and nobody is seen reacting, he observed.

What is serious about the latest controversy triggered on Tuesday evening are the instant reactions of Union ministers condemning the Congress and Syed Naseer Hussain, elected to the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday for his second term as MP. Will the ministers tender an apology if forensic tests prove the allegation to be false?

Hussain, who was first elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2018, has an MPhil and a PhD from Jawaharlal Nehru University.