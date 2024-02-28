Denial of entry to UK professor sparks political slugfest in Karnataka

Karnataka social welfare minister H.C. Mahadevappa said on Monday, 26 February, that the denial "is a fresh demonstration of how the rights of state governments are being repeatedly trampled".

"It is a stark reminder of the multiple challenges to the constitutional idea of India. All patriotic Indians must reflect on these threats and unite to reclaim our Constitution,” he added.

It is the right of the Karnataka government to both organise a convention on the Constitution and to host experts who can meaningfully contribute to how the state’s development and national interest can be furthered, the minister said, adding: "Our rights (and hence the federal principles enshrined in our Constitution) were once again undermined by the Government of India.”

“[National security concerns] cannot be selectively weaponised to circumscribe the rights of Indians (including diaspora Indians, who are equal partners in the nation’s development). If we claim to be the Mother of Democracy, we need to also steadfastly adhere to all those values underpinning our democracy,” Mahadevappa said.

BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra, meanwhile, condemned the Karnataka government for inviting her.

'Highly Disgusting of the @siddaramaiah govt to whitewash the crimes of ‘TUKDE TUKDE GANG’ by inviting its sympathizer Nitasha Kaul for a talk on ‘Constitution & Unity of India’,' Vijayendra said on a social media post on X.

'A known terrorist sympathizer & one who constantly spews venom & disseminates anti-India propaganda in connivance with the enemies of the Indian state is accorded a RED carpet welcome by the @INCIndia ruled Karnataka govt is Highly Condemnable & an Unpardonable crime,' the Shikaripura MLA continued.

(Kaul seemingly responded to his post without any actual mention of it when she herself posted on X about being what 'authoritarians fear—a thinking woman')