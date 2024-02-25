NRI professor denied permission to attend conference in Bengaluru, deported

Prof Nitasha KaulShe was invited by the Karnataka government to address a two-day conference on the topic ‘Constitution and Democracy’ at Bengaluru being held on 24-25 February. But when she landed in Bengaluru on Friday, 23 February, she was denied permission to go out of the airport.

She was deported back to London in the next British Airways flight 24 hours later.

Kaul, a Kashmiri Pandit born in Gorakhpur, has landed back in London on Sunday. Shocked that she was denied entry despite a valid UK passport, the official invitation from the state government and travel documents, she described her ordeal in a long post on X on Sunday. Here follow edited excerpts from her post:

“I was given no reason by immigration except saying ‘we cannot do anything, orders from Delhi’. My travel & logistics had been arranged by Karnataka and I had the official letter with me. I received no notice or information in advance from Delhi that I would not be allowed to enter.