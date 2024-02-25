Silencing critics in the diaspora

On a cold November morning in 2022, London-based writer and activist Amrit Wilson received a letter, delivered to her doorstep. Sent by the high commission of India in London, it accused the 82-year-old of involvement in ‘multiple anti-India activities’ and ‘detrimental propaganda’ against the Indian government, ‘inimical to the interests of the sovereignty and integrity of India’.

The notice did not provide instances or supply proof. Born in Kolkata, Wilson came to London in 1961 as a 21-year-old PhD student and stayed on. She acquired British citizenship in 2009 and made yearly visits to her home in Delhi and to Berhampore Girls’ College in Murshidabad, West Bengal, founded by her parents in 1946.

“The charges are completely absurd,” said Wilson, a member of the South Asia Solidarity Group, a UK-based ‘anti-imperialist, anti-racist’ collective. “I have never endangered Indian sovereignty. I am a proud Indian who stands with Indian people.” She sent her response in December 2022, denying the allegations.

Another letter arrived in March 2023 which said her response was ‘bereft of plausible explanation’, declared her OCI (Overseas Citizenship of India) status cancelled and directed her to surrender her OCI card. In May 2023, she filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court challenging the cancellation. Her petition is listed for hearing on 26 February 2024.

In November 2020, Ashok Swain, professor of peace and conflict studies at Uppsala University in Sweden, received a show cause notice from the Indian consulate in Stockholm, which accused him of ‘indulging in inflammatory speeches’ and ‘anti-India activities’.