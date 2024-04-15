Constitutional institutions not personal property of PM Modi, says Rahul Gandhi

In a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the Constitutional institutions of the country are not the PM's personal property but belong to every single Indian citizen.

Accusing the ruling BJP at the Centre of attempting to capture all the Constitutional institutions of the country, he said the upcoming Lok Sabha polls are a fight between those who want to protect the Constitution and those who want to destroy it.

Gandhi was addressing party workers and voters after taking out a roadshow in Vellimunda in his home constituency of Wayanad, Kerala.

He said the Constitution is the document that protects the rights of all Indians regardless of the language they speak, the community they are from, the religion they practice and the state they belong to. Everybody is the same in the eyes of the Constitution, he said.

"You understand very well that the BJP is attempting to capture all the (Constitutional) institutions of our country, one by one," he alleged.

Whether it is the judiciary, Election Commission, CBI, ED, income tax department or the senior bureaucracy, the RSS is infiltrating these systems using their personnel, he also alleged.