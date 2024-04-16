In Rahul Gandhi’s Wayanad, the only question is turnout on voting day

Despite the punishing heat, there are people waiting all along the route that Rahul Gandhi traversed while campaigning in Wayanad.

Most of them have travelled at least ten kilometres to catch a glimpse of their favourite MP. In this Lok Sabha constituency, the election result is a foregone conclusion. The question, currently, is only around the precise turnout on voting day.

In a constituency that falls across three districts — Wayanad, Kozhikode and Malapuram — it is difficult to cover even smaller distances, given the hilly topography. It sits where the Western Ghats begin, at the three-way junction of Karnataka’s Mysore and the Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu.

A constituency that sees extreme human–animal conflict, it is a region where farmers' issues remain in focus and where safe night travel through the forest is one of the locals' main demands of the administration.

Gandhi became Wayanad’s MP for the first time in 2019, and at that time as well, the conversations were about his winning margin, not whether he would. That margin ended up being 4.23 lakh.

This time, that question is up in the air. He is contesting against the Communist Party of India’s (CPI) Annie Raja and the Bharatiya Janata Party’s K. Surendran.

While both his opponents have attempted to highlight Gandhi’s irregular presence in the constituency, the voters are more forgiving. And neither Raja, nor Surendran are from the constituency either.