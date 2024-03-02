Kerala governor suspends Kerala Veterinary University VC over student death

Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan, as de facto chancellor of universities in the state, on Saturday suspended the vice-chancellor of Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in Wayanad in connection with the recent death of a student there.

In the order of suspension, Khan said the report submitted by VC Prof. (Dr) M.R. Saseendranath was "a testimony to the gross dereliction of duty on the part of the vice-chancellor" during the developments that led to the death of 20-year-old Siddharthan on 18 February.

"The indifferent, negligent and callous attitude of the VC towards his duties and responsibilities, especially in the background of this unfortunate incident is revealed from his report dated 28 February," the governor said and ordered a judicial probe into the student's death.

The governor also suggested a probe by a sitting or retired judge of a high court or the Supreme Court and said, "The registrar general, high court of Kerala, will be requested in due course."