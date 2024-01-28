Roadside sit-in fetches Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan CRPF Z-plus security

The governor claimed that the protestors came too close to his vehicle. “The police said there were only 17 protestors, and look at the number of policemen. They couldn’t control the protestors. I’m fine with protestors waving black flags from a distance,” Khan said.

Videos of the incident show that when Khan saw the protestors, he stepped out of his car and waited near a tea shop until the protestors were removed and an FIR was lodged against them under non-bailable provisions of the law.

Meanwhile, Union minister of state for external affairs V. Muraleedharan said this indicated that the state home department had failed to discharge their Constitutional duties.

Kerala general education minister V. Sivankutty, however, termed the incident as the Khan’s “fourth show”.

"The first show was when he got out of his vehicle while on his way to the Thiruvananthapuram airport when SFI activists waved black flags at him. The second was the manner in which he concluded the government's customary policy address in the Assembly. The third was his conduct during the Republic Day celebrations at the Central Stadium in the state capital, and this is the fourth one," the minister said.