Kerala governor Arif Md Khan says CM Vijayan 'conspiring' to hurt him physically

Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday lashed out at chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, accusing the veteran leader of "conspiring" to hurt him physically.

Khan's scathing accusation came after his vehicle was allegedly hit by activists of the Students Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of the CPI(M), while he was on his way to the Thiruvananthapuram international airport to leave for Delhi.

A visibly furious governor got out of his car and told media that it was CM Vijayan who "conspired" to send people to hurt him physically. Khan also claimed that the constitutional machinery appeared to be Collapsing in the state.

The incident is significant in light of the turbulent relationship between the state government and the governor. On 2 November, the Kerala government filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court seeking appropriate orders against Khan, saying he had been "unreasonably" delaying the consideration of at least eight bills that the state assembly had passed.