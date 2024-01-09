Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan is "not afraid of protests"

Upping the ante against the state government, Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan said he was not afraid of the protests called by youth outfits affiliated to the ruling Left Democratic Front.

The governor had been greeted by black flags on his arrival at the venue of a function organised by the Kerala Vaypari Vayasai Ekopana Samithi, where he inaugurated the Karunya Family Welfare Scheme in Idduki district’s Thodupuzha.

The DYFI, the SFI and the Youth Front (M), the student group of Kerala Congress (M), had called a hartal in the district to protest against his presence at the function after he refused assent to the Kerala government's Land Assignment (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which has been a longstanding demand of the people in the district.