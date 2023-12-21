Kerala CM Vijayan writes to Prez, complains against Guv Khan

The ongoing tiff between Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Thursday, 21 December took yet another turn with the former complaining to the President.

In a letter to President Murmu, CM Vijayan has said that Governor Khan was not doing his job and engaged in protocol violations.

Vijayan’s letter states that the "president should intervene as Khan is not doing his job as a governor".

According to sources Vijayan’s letter states that several Bills passed by the Kerala Legislative Assembly were not being signed by Khan.

Another complaint is that Khan has been violating protocol as was seen a few days back, when on his way to the airport here, he stopped his car and got out to take on the SFI protesters. Also at Kozhikode on Monday, Khan walked through the streets at the famed Sweet Street at Kozhikode.