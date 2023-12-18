Kerala likely to approach Centre to remove Guv; Khan writes to DGP rejecting police security
Vijayan accuses Arif Mohammed Khan of disrupting state functions and alleges interference in university appointments with RSS nominees
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said his government is likely to speak to the Union government to discuss the removal of Arif Mohammed Khan as the state governor as he has been at loggerheads with the government on several issues.
Vijayan addressed the media as a part of the ongoing Nava Kerala Sadas. During the conversation, Vijayan said Khan was disrupting the smooth functioning of the state with his deliberate provocation over several issues.
"In order to maintain a cordial Centre-state relationship, the Governor should mend his actions. The state government feels that he is trying to disrupt peace and harmony in the state. It seems like we will have to ask the Centre to remove him," said Vijayan.
The Chief Minister said the Governor’s behaviour violates the etiquette that must be followed. The Centre should examine this," said Vijayan. Attacking the governor, Vijayan said Khan should explain from where he received the list of RSS nominees to the senate of the universities.
“The Sangh Parivar wants to control universities across the country. But their agenda to control the higher education sector and to implement saffronisation will not work in Kerala,” said Vijayan, while pointing out that usually the Governor nominates the people to the senate from the list prepared by the university but in this case, Khan appointed Sangh Parivar affiliates.
The CPI(M) youth wing, SFI has been protesting the actions of the Governor stating that Khan has been pushing for BJP-RSS nominees to the senate of various universities in Kerala using his authority as the chancellor of universities in the state.
On Monday, defying protocol, Khan decided to walk across Kozhikode's SM street challenging the state government and police. He stepped out of his after declaring that he wouldn't take police security anymore. Later, he walked on foot through famous Sweetmeat (SM) Street, also known as Mittai Theruvu.
While addressing the media at Calicut University, the Governor had said that he already forwarded a letter to DGP Sheikh Darvesh Saheb asking to withdraw the police security.
“Kerala has the best police force. The police are not at fault. But they are not being allowed to discharge their duties. I won't blame the police. They are prevented from taking action. I have told police that I don't need any security. I am not scared of anyone. I have sent a letter to DGP regarding this,” said the Governor.
Last week, the Governor's car was allegedly struck by members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of the ruling CPI(M). The incident occurred while the governor was enroute to Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to fly to New Delhi.
Later, the Kerala Police registered a case against seven SFI workers who allegedly obstructed and attacked state governor Arif Mohammad Khan's car. The accused have been booked under IPC sections 143, 147, 149, 283 and 353.
IPC Section 124 was also added on the instruction of the Governor. Section 124 of the Indian Penal Code deals with assaulting the president of India or a governor of a state with the intent to restrain the exercise of any lawful power.
Khan claimed that there was a concerted effort to cause him physical harm, alleging the involvement of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He stated that the incident was not an accident, but rather a deliberate act of targeting him.
