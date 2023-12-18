Kerala likely to approach Centre to remove Guv; Khan writes to DGP rejecting police security

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said his government is likely to speak to the Union government to discuss the removal of Arif Mohammed Khan as the state governor as he has been at loggerheads with the government on several issues.

Vijayan addressed the media as a part of the ongoing Nava Kerala Sadas. During the conversation, Vijayan said Khan was disrupting the smooth functioning of the state with his deliberate provocation over several issues.

"In order to maintain a cordial Centre-state relationship, the Governor should mend his actions. The state government feels that he is trying to disrupt peace and harmony in the state. It seems like we will have to ask the Centre to remove him," said Vijayan.

The Chief Minister said the Governor’s behaviour violates the etiquette that must be followed. The Centre should examine this," said Vijayan. Attacking the governor, Vijayan said Khan should explain from where he received the list of RSS nominees to the senate of the universities.

“The Sangh Parivar wants to control universities across the country. But their agenda to control the higher education sector and to implement saffronisation will not work in Kerala,” said Vijayan, while pointing out that usually the Governor nominates the people to the senate from the list prepared by the university but in this case, Khan appointed Sangh Parivar affiliates.