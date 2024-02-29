Vigilance court accepts petition against Kerala CM's alleged corruption

The Thiruvananthapuram Vigilance Court on Thursday accepted a petition filed by whistle-blower Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan against the alleged corruption by Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his daughter Veena.

In his petition, Kuzhalnadan sought a probe into how CM Vijayan allegedly misused his power to favour the Kochi-based mining firm CMRL by violating land reform rules, and in the bargain, helped Veena receive "illegal gratification" for her IT company Exalogic.

While the Kerala government strongly opposed the petition, citing lack of clarity in the petitioner’s demand, the court nixed the arguments and accepted the petition.