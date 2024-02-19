Kerala governor confronts SFI activists holding black flag protests, again

Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday, 19 February, again stepped out of his vehicle and confronted activists of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) who waved black flags at his convoy at Mattannur town in Kannur district.

The incident occurred when Khan was on his way to the airport in Kannur after visiting family members of those killed in wild animal attacks in neighbouring Wayanad district.

As the governor's convoy passed through the town, a group of SFI activists tried to jump in front of his vehicle and waved black flags at him. Irked over the action of the Left student activists, an angry Khan ordered for his vehicle to stop, got off, and walked toward the agitators.