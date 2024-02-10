Kerala: Wild elephant kills man in Wayanad

In yet another incident of man-animal conflict, a wild elephant killed a man in Kerala’s hilly district of Wayanad on Saturday, 10 February.

The victim has been identified as Ajeesh (42). The incident occurred near Manthavady around 7 a.m. Following the incident, angry people blocked the roads and also prevented the vehicle SP Police official from moving forward.

The police official was on way to the Manthavady Medical College where the body of Ajeesh was kept. The SP was forced to walk on foot by the locals to the medical college.

The locals have been protesting against the local legislator for failing to protect people against the wild animals as the forest officials have failed to provide any succor to the people, who live in constant fear.

Sources said that the wild elephant had a radio collar which was put by Karnataka forest officials but the elephant had crossed over to the Kerala forests and entered Manathavady areas where people live.