Kerala High Court condemns elephant abuse at Guruvayur Temple

The Kerala High Court on Friday, 9 February, gave a dressing down to the Guruvayur Devaswom (the body that runs the affairs of the famed Sree Krishna Temple at Guruvayoor) following reports of physical abuse of two elephants by two mahouts.

The viral videos of two mahouts beating elephants with iron rods came to the notice of the court while hearing a petition moved by a petitioner who had earlier flagged up ill-treatment meted out to the elephants at Guruvayoor.

The court directed the DFO Flying Squad to conduct an urgent inspection at the camp and take action against those who tame the elephants with iron rods.

The HC also wanted to know the way things are being run at the elephant centre of the temple.