BJP Karnataka social media officer booked for 'Muslim egg' post

BJP Karnataka's social media cell convenor Prashant Makanur was on Thursday, 9 May, summoned by the city police in connection with a social media post allegedly impacting communal harmony and disrespecting Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, other backward classes (OBC) and Muslim communities.

However, Makanur was let off as he had obtained anticipatory bail.

Earlier, BJP national party president J.P. Nadda and the party's IT cell national head Amit Malviya were issued summons in this connection too.

A police officer said, "Prashant Makanur was summoned for inquiry, and was enlarged on bail."

A case was registered based on a complaint lodged by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) with the Election Commission and the police on 5 May, alleging violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

In the complaint, the KPCC pointed to the video uploaded on social media platform X by the official account of the Karnataka state BJP on 4 May. It is alleged that the account is operated by Malviya's team, on instructions from Nadda and Vijayendra, the BJP Karnataka president and social media in-charge.