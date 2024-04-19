Why UP's pasmanda Muslims are wary of ‘Modi-bhaijaan’

The 'pasmanda' Muslims are said to constitute 85 per cent of the Muslim population of Uttar Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has, in the past, urged party workers to undertake ‘sneh yatras’ as an exercise in showing kindness and fellow feeling for this down-at-heel community.

In the local body elections in the state last year, the BJP fielded a sizeable number of pasmanda (literally, ‘left out’ or backward) Muslims, several of whom won. Many of them helped the BJP mobilise Muslim voters at polling booths during the Assembly election. However, the BJP’s affection for the community has all but disappeared before the general elections.

UP’s deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has categorically stated that the party will not field a single Muslim candidate in the state. The party’s aim is to win all 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state, he told the Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar in an interview, and it cannot “risk fielding a Muslim candidate”. This, he went on to explain, was about the ‘winnability’ of candidates; the BJP was not anti-Muslim, he said, as evidenced by the party’s choice of a Muslim candidate in Kerala, where he is expected to win.

Muslims comprise 19–20 per cent of the approximately 20 crore population of the state. The BJP has traditionally ignored them, but 4 crore votes are harder to ignore.