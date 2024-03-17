Uttar Pradesh: No cakewalk for the BJP

To say that Uttar Pradesh with 80 Lok Sabha seats is crucial for both the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) and the I.N.D.I.A. (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) is a no-brainer.

In the last general election in 2019, the NDA bagged 64 seats (the BJP alone had won 62). The BSP–SP (Bahujan Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party) alliance 15 and Congress just one.

Five years later, the BJP and the NDA hope to do better, riding on the Ram Mandir and the Prime Minister’s ‘rizz’. Indications, however, are that it is not going to be a cakewalk.

With barely a month to the polls, the BJP’s boast of sweeping all 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state is beginning to ring hollow. The Ram Mandir no longer appears the trump card it seemed in January. Anti-incumbency on the ground is evident and issues raised by the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra are hitting home.

Another indication is that the BJP itself is dragging its feet—having confidently renominated 47 of its 62 sitting MPs in its first list of 51 candidates, it is yet to announce the remaining seats.

Meanwhile, the Bahujan Samaj Party, after announcing it would go it alone, had uncharacteristically withheld its list of candidates at the time, finally announcing its list just two days ago. Poll analysts recall that despite the nationalistic frenzy whipped up post-Pulwama and the prime minister violating the model code of conduct by seeking votes in the name of ‘martyrs’, the BJP’s seats declined from 71 in 2014 to 62 in 2019.

Within the BJP echo chamber, the buzz remains that it will win at least 50 seats. Outside, it’s a different story.