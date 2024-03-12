NDA finalises seat-sharing in Andhra Pradesh: BJP gets 6 LS, 10 assembly seats; TDP 17 and 144
Under the deal, Pawan Kalyan's JanaSena will contest 2 Lok Sabha and 21 assembly seats, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu announced
Andhra Pradesh NDA partners finalised their seat-sharing formula for the Lok Sabha and state polls following a marathon discussion on Monday, 11 March under which the BJP will contest six Lok Sabha and 10 assembly seats while the TDP will fight 17 parliamentary and 144 state seats.
Under the deal, Pawan Kalyan's JanaSena will contest two Lok Sabha and 21 assembly seats, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu announced after the meeting.
Senior BJP leader and Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat went into a huddle with TDP supremo Naidu and JanaSena chief Kalyan in Amaravati to finalise seat-sharing for the upcoming Parliamentary and Assembly elections.
The state has 25 Lok Sabha and 175 assembly seats.
JanaSena was initially supposed to contest 24 assembly and three Lok Sabha seats, but in the seat-sharing formula it got 21 assembly and two Lok Sabha seats, after the TDP joined the NDA alliance recently.
The TDP and JanaSena have announced the names of 100 candidates already, and Naidu said the respective parties will name other candidates soon.
Meanwhile, TDP sources said that the state's opposition party have invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend an election meeting which could take place between 17 and 20 March.
Published: 12 Mar 2024, 10:38 AM