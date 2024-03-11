Denied LS ticket, Churu MP Rahul Kaswan quits BJP, joins Congress

Denied a ticket to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Kaswan, the sitting BJP MP from Churu in Rajasthan, resigned from the party's primary membership and joined the Congress on Monday.

Making an official announcement regarding Kaswan joining the party, the Congress posted on X: "Today @RahulKaswanMP, BJP MP from Churu, Rajasthan, joined Congress in the presence of Congress president Shri@kharge Ji. Welcome to the Congress family and best wishes for the future."

Earlier, Kaswan had announced his resignation from the BJP through a social media post.