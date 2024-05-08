Don't be afraid Modi ji: Rahul Gandhi invites PM to send ED, CBI to 'Ambani-Adani'

Close on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's accusation that the Congress had a nexus with "Ambani and Adani", and his asking if the party has received "tempo loads of black money" from the two businessmen for its MP Rahul Gandhi to "stop abusing" them, Gandhi himself posted a video on X responding to the accusation along with the line: "The country knows the 'driver' and 'helper' of BJP's tempo of corruption."

Speaking in Hindi, the Congress leader asked how the PM knew that Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani delivered money in a tempo (mini-truck), and whether he was speaking from "personal experience". He also questioned whether the PM was "nervous", since he normally only spoke about 'Ambani-Adani' behind closed doors instead of at a public meeting as he did on Wednesday.

In addition, Gandhi also invited PM Modi to "send the CBI and ED" to Ambani and Adani, referring to the country's two premier investigating agencies which have been conducting a series of raids on opposition leaders across the country, leading to the imprisonment of chief ministers Hemant Soren in Jharkhand and Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi.