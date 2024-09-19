Knowledge sharing: Thread lifts and non-surgical facelifts

Dr. Viral Desai, an eminent Mumbai plastic surgeon, led and conducted a workshop on thread lifts and non-surgical facelifts at the APSICON, Association of Plastic Surgeons of India held at Coimbatore.

Dr. Viral Desai, one of the leading cosmetic and plastic surgeons in Mumbai, was thrilled and honored to conduct this exclusive workshop on threading lifting techniques and advancements for over 4,000 plastic surgeons. This unique opportunity provided comprehensive demonstrations of thread lifting procedures and practical and hands-on training accompanied by expert tips and insights by none other than Dr Viral Desai.

Dr. Viral Desai commented on the workshop, ”It was a highly satisfying experience to share the latest thread lifting techniques and insights with my fellow plastic surgeons.

”Thread lifting procedures have emerged as safe and reliable for lifting and tightening sagging skin. Moreover, its advancing procedures make it possible to combine other skin tightening procedures and also improve its outcomes.”

Dr Viral Desai is the founder of CPLSS, Mumbai, a leading plastic surgery and hair transplant clinic. He is a board-certified plastic surgeon with proficiency in surgical and non-surgical procedures.

His exceptional surgical expertise and acumen have helped his patients acquire natural-looking results with renewed confidence. Over the years, he has successfully treated many celebrities from all walks of life, which relates to his expertise in image-enhancing procedures.