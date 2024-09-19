Knowledge sharing: Thread lifts and non-surgical facelifts
Dr Viral Desai presided at an insightful workshop at the APSICON, Coimbatore, on 12 September 2024
Dr. Viral Desai, an eminent Mumbai plastic surgeon, led and conducted a workshop on thread lifts and non-surgical facelifts at the APSICON, Association of Plastic Surgeons of India held at Coimbatore.
Dr. Viral Desai, one of the leading cosmetic and plastic surgeons in Mumbai, was thrilled and honored to conduct this exclusive workshop on threading lifting techniques and advancements for over 4,000 plastic surgeons. This unique opportunity provided comprehensive demonstrations of thread lifting procedures and practical and hands-on training accompanied by expert tips and insights by none other than Dr Viral Desai.
Dr. Viral Desai commented on the workshop, ”It was a highly satisfying experience to share the latest thread lifting techniques and insights with my fellow plastic surgeons.
”Thread lifting procedures have emerged as safe and reliable for lifting and tightening sagging skin. Moreover, its advancing procedures make it possible to combine other skin tightening procedures and also improve its outcomes.”
Dr Viral Desai is the founder of CPLSS, Mumbai, a leading plastic surgery and hair transplant clinic. He is a board-certified plastic surgeon with proficiency in surgical and non-surgical procedures.
His exceptional surgical expertise and acumen have helped his patients acquire natural-looking results with renewed confidence. Over the years, he has successfully treated many celebrities from all walks of life, which relates to his expertise in image-enhancing procedures.
The thread lift procedure is a minimally invasive cosmetic procedure using surgical suture threads to lift the sagging skin on the face and neck. It is a brief procedure and can be done in one hour or less. With no visible scars and minimal downtime, a thread lift procedure is a saviour for people who cannot opt for surgical face and neck lift procedures.
The possibility of combining it with laser treatments, facial peels, liposuction and anti-wrinkle treatments makes it even more convenient for people who wish for immediate results. Moreover, it is an economical procedure when compared to surgical facelift procedures, which are costlier with relatively more extended downtime.
He shares a testimonial of a 45-year-old mother who opted for thread lift procedures to lift her sagging cheek and neck skin.
She states, “I am grateful to Dr Viral Desai for deftly resolving my sagging skin issue through the thread lift procedure. Since it’s a minimally invasive procedure with the least downtime, I can schedule it at my convenience and get back to attending to my responsibilities in no time. I can feel the difference in my face sooner. It also rejuvenated my face and gave my confidence a much-required boost. I was able to resume my daily activities within a few days, and the results were noticeable immediately.”
Ms Vishaka Goyal, a co-founder of ClinicSpots, a doctor discovery platform, asserts: “Dr Viral Desai is one of the most committed plastic surgeons I have ever come across, a very talented and dedicated plastic surgeon who strives to deliver beyond patient’s expectations as much as possible. Be it thread lift or any other non-surgical procedures, hair transplant procedures, or even surgical procedures, I have 100% trust for Dr Viral Desai to deliver impeccably as much he can.”
At the workshop, Dr Viral Desai enriched upcoming plastic surgeons on the thread lift procedures and shared advanced insights such as using cogged threads, which anchor securely in the skin for long-lasting lefts.
The cogged threads have tiny barbs that ensure they are anchored firmly in the skin.
Also, plastic surgeons prefer to use polydioxanone threads, which are biodegradable threads that stimulate collagen production and are essential for skin tightening.
He highlighted the advantages of thread lifting procedures and the reasons for their increasing preference for facial and neck rejuvenation.
For consultations or inquiries, contact Dr Viral Desai at the following clinic locations:
Contact information
Dr Viral Desai Clinic
Mumbai: 3rd Floor, Above Sarla Hospital and ICU, Dattatray Road, Santacruz (West), Mumbai- 400054
Email: mumbai@drviraldesai.com
Phone: +91-9833807002
Pune: Shree Dattaguru Complex, Lane No. 6, Next to Bank Of India, Ashok Chakra Society, Meera Nagar, Koregaon Park, Pune, Maharashtra, 411001
Email: viral@drviraldesai.com
Phone: +91-8446435000
About Dr Viral Desai
Dr Viral Desai is one of the most dynamic, experienced cosmetic and hair transplant surgeons in Mumbai. He is the founder and director of CPLSS, Mumbai and Pune, a renowned clinic offering top-notch cosmetic surgeries and hair transplant procedures.
Dr Desai also participates very actively in the education and development activities of his industry. He systematically introduces innovations and skills to young surgeons while keeping pace with the latest cosmetic surgery and hair transplant achievements.
He has successfully treated celebrities and public figures and carved an identity for himself as a ‘celebrity plastic surgeon’. He has received several awards and accolades for record-breaking hair transplant surgeries and related procedures.
