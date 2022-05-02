Experimental obesity drug may be alternative to bariatric surgery

An experimental drug by US pharma major Eli Lilly may help people fight obesity and also act as an alternative to bariatric surgery.



The drug maker claimed that the new drug Tirzepatide has enabled people with obesity or who are overweight to lose about 22.5 per cent of their body weight, about 24 kg on average compared to placebo at 72 weeks of treatment.



The large trial enrolled 2,539 participants from across the US, Argentina, Brazil, China, India, Japan, Mexico, Russia and Taiwan to evaluate the efficacy and safety of tirzepatide in adults with obesity, or overweight with at least one comorbidity, who do not have diabetes.



On average, participants in the study weighed 105 kg at the outset and had a body mass index (BMI) of 38.



At the end of the study, those taking the higher doses of tirzepatide weighed about 81 kg and had a BMI just below 30, on average.