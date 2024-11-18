Mental health coverage in health insurance: Does it matter?

Mental health, a topic that sends chills down the spine, is no longer a phenomenon that ‘happens to others’. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 1 billion people around the world are living with neurological, mental health or substance abuse disorders.

Mental health issues give rise to suicide cases and even violations of human rights. In fact, people with severe mental health disorders die about 12 years earlier than their counterparts. The reasons behind these alarming numbers are multifaceted, but one low-key reason among them is linked to the lack of mental health coverage.

Health insurance coverage is typically packed with financial protection and assistance for every bone, organ, and muscle in your body. However, it might not include mental health coverage to the same extent — or at all.

This gap serves as a wake-up call, given the serious implications it can have on someone looking to treat mental health conditions.

Should you buy a mental health care plan? What does this coverage even mean? Keep reading to find the answer.

What is mental health coverage?

Simply put, mental health coverage or health insurance policy refers to health insurance plans that provide financial support for mental health therapies and treatments.

It is fairly easy to assume that the treatments covered in a mental healthcare plan usually cover counselling, therapy, and psychiatric care. The question is: what are these sessions for? They can span a wide range of mild to severe illnesses, such as anxiety, depression, and bipolar disorder.

Mental health policy isn’t just about being able to afford therapies and counselling; a comprehensive mental healthcare plan offers medical treatments for severe conditions, some of which are listed below:

● Acute depression

● Schizophrenia

● Post-traumatic stress disorder

● Mood disorders

● Major depressive disorder

Moreover, mental health coverage can significantly range between plans or insurers. Some plans may only offer hospitalisation coverage for severe mental illnesses, while others may also provide coverage for outpatient therapy sessions.

Why mental health coverage: key benefits

With mental health insurance and support, individuals can reap benefits not only personally but also through families, workplaces, and society. Companies with employees who have proper access to mental health treatment and resources perform with increased levels of productivity. Besides, families tend to live more comfortable and stable lives with a sense of strong bond.