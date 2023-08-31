Posting about mental health on social media affects job prospects: Study

While it may be healthy to discuss mental health challenges on social media platforms, it can affect the way potential employers view job applicants, according to a study.

Researchers from North Carolina State University set out to determine the extent to which posts about mental health on the job platform LinkedIn affected perceptions of an individual's personality and future performance in the workplace.

The study involved 409 professionals with hiring experience, who were made to hear an audio interview of the candidate, based on which they were asked their perceptions about the candidate’s personality and future performance in the workplace.