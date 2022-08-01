Workplace closure boosted mental health during Covid pandemic: Study

While restrictions invoked to curb the transmission of Covid-19 hit the mental health of women, young adults the most, closure of the workplace actually boosted people's mental well-being during the pandemic, according to a study.



The unprecedentedly severe restrictions meant to stem the spread of the Covid-19 virus certainly achieved their immediate goal of saving lives by limiting the potential exposure to the virus, in particular of vulnerable people. However, these measures have also had a lasting impact on the mental health of large sections of the population.



The study led by researchers at Bocconi University in Italy finds that these effects on psychological well-being have hit certain social groups harder, especially (but not exclusively) women with children living at home.



The study, published in the journal Social Science & Medicine, aimed at tracking the association of 13 non-pharmaceutical policy interventions with the mental wellbeing of residents in several European countries.