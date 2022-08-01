India records 16,464 Covid cases, 24 fatalities in a day

India added 16,464 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,40,36,275, while the active cases increased to 1,43,989, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 5,26,396 with 24 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.48 per cent, the health ministry said.

An increase of 313 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.