June 2024 was one of the hottest summers in India for the last several decades. Everyone was waiting for the monsoon to get some solace in the blistering and scorching heat.

While September witnessed the monsoon showers, travelling within the country was a little challenging. So, don't let the rain stop you if you want to go on a trip.

Several September adventures await out of the country.

Your September can be satisfying with places like England, Mexico, Wales, Japan, and Indonesia, which have pleasant temperatures. Moreover, you will find some really good deals on hotels and flights during this time.

Best Places to Visit in September

1. Indonesia: An archipelago of islands, Indonesia has the sunniest weather in September. Snorkelers and divers may explore vibrant coral reefs in Bali and Raja Ampat, and surfers will find the perfect waves on the Canggu and Uluwatu coasts.

2. Seychelles: Seychelles, another archipelago of pristine islands, flaunts sun-kissed beaches and turquoise waters more glamorously in September. The calm and clear seas of the Indian Ocean are perfect for snorkelling and diving at La Digue and Praslin.

3. Canada: Canada has a vast landscape expanse that embraces summer warmth in September. National Parks like Jasper and Banff come alive with wildlife enthusiasts and hikers searching for bears and elk in the Rockies. Bustling waterfront festivals in Toronto, vibrant night markets in Vancouver, and the world-famous jazz festival in Montreal get filled with energy in September.