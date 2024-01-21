AyodhyaDiary: State holidays, dry days & Directive Principles of India

Tripura just declared a dry day tomorrow, 22 January, to mark the consecration of the Ram temple over in Ayodhya, in Uttar Pradesh.

If not any of the other Directive Principles in the Constitution, the one on prohibition seems to at least enjoy considerable support. Marking the Ram Mandir inauguration as a dry day are 16 states and Union territories: Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Tripura, Goa, Odisha, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Chandigarh and Pondicherry.

Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh are going one better—there's a ban on the sale of meat and fish as well as liquor.

In Assam, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also put non-vegetarian restaurants on hold till 2 p.m. in addition to shops having to wait till 4 p.m.

One only wonders why garlic and onions are spared, when a curb on those could have made for a truly sattvik celebration all round.