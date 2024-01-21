Prohibition's Hindu majoritarian roots lie deeper than dry state Gujarat

I am writing this from Gujarat, where the government has decided to lift prohibition in one part of the state.

As a news report put it, this was done to ‘attract global financial institutions’, and to that end ‘alcohol would be allowed at hotels/restaurants/clubs offering “Wine and Dine” in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City near the state capital Gandhinagar’.

This, the report added, would be available only to officials, employees and owners working from GIFT city, who would be exempt from the prohibition law, which makes alcohol consumption illegal across the state. Other Gujaratis who drank would continue to be forced to abstain or forced to do it illegally.

It is interesting to see what the origin of prohibition in law in India has been, from the constitutional point of view.

The sociologist M.N. Srinivas has written that the use of alcohol and intoxicants in Hindu religious ritual is part of the practices of popular and indigenous cultures. However, formal religious rites involve no alcohol and like beef, the idea of consuming the som intoxicant in a ritual was given up long ago and made taboo.

In the Constituent Assembly, the claim was made (by Congressman B.G. Kher) that "the drinking of liquor is one of the five deadly sins which the Smritis have laid down" and that not only Hindus and Muslims, but even Christians viewed it as a sin.