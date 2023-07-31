Alcohol in Iran: The deadly cost of prohibition

Turkey: Compromise on tradition and modernity

Other Muslim-majority countries are more flexible when it comes to the sale of regulated alcohol. In Turkey, for example, adults can easily buy alcohol legally. During the holy month of Ramadan, it is common to see people sitting in bars enjoying their preferred alcoholic beverages. Raki, the national drink, is an integral part of Turkish culture. Despite the ease of access, Turks only drink one and a half liters of alcohol per person per year on average.

"Turkey is not a prohibitionist but a libertarian when it comes to alcohol. However, there are also lines that the sociological structure weaves independently of the laws," Turkish sociologist Yusuf Arslan told DW. While liquor shops in some provinces keep their workplaces closed during Ramadan and Kandil holy nights, there are no closures in other provinces. This de facto situation is determined not by laws but by the sociological structure," he said.

At the same time, alcohol prices in Turkey remain consistently high compared to several EU countries. The cost, which includes hefty taxes, as well as the poor economic situation have led to the growth of underground alcohol production. As in Iran, that can be deadly: Every year around 100 people lose their lives from alcohol poisoning.