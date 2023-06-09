High-quality mahua flowers unlock a new income model in villages of MP's Betul

Like in Betul, nets are used in Hoshangabad and Sehore districts as well. "Our district bagged half of the 200-tonne order as the mahua flowers found in the forest ranges here are of excellent quality," Vijay Nantam TR, District Forest Officer (DFO), South Forest Division of Betul, tells 101Reporters. However, this time, the tribals were not very successful in delivering the committed volume due to less flower production triggered by climate change.



The collectors' collective



This is the first time that the villagers of Betul district are dealing with such a large order for mahua flowers. Together, Rateda Kala Samiti of Amla range and Chandu Van Samiti of the Bhainsdehi range collect flowers from 1,250 trees by involving as many as 500 people. Four and eight villages coming under these respective ranges are part of the project.



The collectors sun-dry the flowers, allowing them to wither naturally. This step is crucial to preserve the flower's aroma and flavour. Once done, they are carefully packed and sent to the head office of the forest department in Bhopal, from where the MP State Minor Forest Produce Federation takes charge of shipping the items internationally.